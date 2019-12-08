Theresa L. (Boucher) Milne, 96 of Manchester, passed away on December 1, 2019 from advanced age. She was born on July 20, 1923 in Manchester, NH, daughter of the late David and Blanche (Dubois) Boucher.
Theresa was a lifelong resident of Manchester, she attended school there, worked for Manchester Hosiery for many years, and was a communicant of St. Anthony Church.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John in 2015, her brothers, Arthur, Ray, Roland, and Marcele, sisters Aura, and Gilbert.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 11th from 5:00PM-7:00PM with a prayer service taking place at 6:30PM at the McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St. Manchester, NH. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 8, 2019