MANCHESTER - Theresa Pauline Beauregard, 93, of Manchester, died July 18, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born in Manchester on April 13, 1926, she was the daughter of Henry and Eva (Sanchagrin) Preneveau.
She was educated in the local school system.
Before retiring, Theresa worked for Manchester Knitted Fashions for many years. She also worked for the Masonic Nursing Home.
Theresa enjoyed reading and cherished time spent with her family.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Hillsborough County Nursing Home C-3 for the wonderful care they provided Terry during her stay.
Family members include her daughter, Diane Cataldo and husband John of Sanbornton; her son, Ronald Labrie of Conway, S.C.; her grandchildren, Christina M. Cataldo, Donna Sherman, Cassandra Labrie, and Jamie Labrie; one sister, Lorraine Cote of Goffstown; her son-in-law, Edward Simard of South Carolina; great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Jacqueline A. Simard in 2014, and siblings Gerard Preneveau, Cecile Story, and Juliette Pinard.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, July 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. from Parish of Transfiguration, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Augustin Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hillsborough County Nursing Home, c/o Patient Activities Fund, 400 Mast Road, Goffstown, N.H. 03045.
Visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 23, 2019