Theresa R. (Quintal) Avard, 90, of Manchester died May 24, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in Lawrence, MA on May 2, 1930, she was the daughter of Narcisse and Bertha (Bolduc) Quintal. Theresa was one of 15 children and was the remaining survivor.
Theresa was a longtime communicant of Ste. Marie Church. She was a woman of strong faith and served in various ministries with her beloved husband, Ronald, including mission work and the prison ministry at New Hampshire State Prison and the Women's Prison in Goffstown.
Theresa enjoyed traveling, baking, sewing and other crafts. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished time spent with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Anthony Avard, DC, in 2001 and her grandson Benjamin in 1997.
Family members include her daughter, Michele Perry of Manchester, NH, and five sons, Ronald Avard of Portsmouth, RI, Paul Avard of Sanbornville, NH, Dennis Avard of Vidalia, GA, David Avard of Rincon, GA and John Avard of Manchester, NH; 17 grandchildren (Edward, Sarah, Benjamin, Lauren, David, Monique, Nathan, Valerie, Chantal, Eric, Danielle, Rebecca, Rachel, Hannah, Vanessa and Samuel); 5 great-grandchildren (Elijah, Adelynn, Sylas, Henry and Olivia); and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
The wake will be held at Lambert's Funeral Home, 1799 Elm Street, Manchester, NH, on Sunday, June 7th, from 4:30 - 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Marie Church at 10:00 am Monday, June 8, 2020. The Mass will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person. A private burial service will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Ste. Marie's Parish, Manchester, or New Horizons Soup Kitchen/Food Pantry, 199 Manchester Street, Manchester, NH.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 4, 2020.