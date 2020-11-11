Theresa R. Chartrain, 93, of Manchester, NH, passed away on November 6, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home. Born on March 7, 1927 to Albert and Armoza Huard, Theresa would later marry the love of her life, Adrien, with whom she shared over 66 years of marriage.
Theresa graduated from Houle's Beauty Academy in 1944. Terry and her dear husband Adrien loved spending time at the beach, traveling, dancing at the Carousel Ballroom, skiing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Never having children of their own, they enjoyed many great years with nephews and nieces. She was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary.
Theresa is predeceased by her late husband Adrien Chartrain and her parents Albert and Armoza. She is survived by loving nephews, nieces, cousins and godchildren Lyette Fillion and Claire Poisson, as well as her dear friend Gertrude.
Terry's family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Hillsborough County Nursing home for the care and kindness they gave to Terry during her time there.
In an excess of caution, there will be no calling hours held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Manchester, NH, and Theresa will be laid to rest immediately afterwards at Mt. Calvary Cemetery alongside her loving husband and parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory can be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood; 700 Bridge St. Manchester, NH 03104.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To view Theresa's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net
.