1/1
Theresa R. Cote
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa R. Cote, 93, of Manchester, NH died on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Theresa was born on April 20, 1927, in Dover, NH, the daughter of the late William and Yvonne Jolin.

Prior to her retirement, Theresa was the owner and operator of Pine Island Flower and Gift Shop, for many years. She loved her flower garden and enjoyed traveling and shopping. She also admired the music of Gene Autry and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Members of her family include; her daughter, Janice T. Isabelle and her husband, Tony of Manchester, NH; her grandson Michael and his fiance, Kate; granddaughter, Stephanie and great grandchildren, Lilianna, Dylan and Colby. Her son, David A. Cote and his wife, Lynn, granddaughter's Bethany and husband Reed, Cortney and husband Greg, Liz and Stephanie and grandson, Nathan, great grandchildren, Klava, Rowan, Sam and Lyla; her sister, Pauline Gamelin of Goffstown, NH; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Cote, who died on December 18, 2012.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 8:30 - 10:30 AM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at the NH State Veterans Cemetery at 12:00 Noon.

Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral service
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Interment
12:00 PM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your whole family. She was a very loving lady.
Marguerite Brunette
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved