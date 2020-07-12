Theresa R. Cote, 93, of Manchester, NH died on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Theresa was born on April 20, 1927, in Dover, NH, the daughter of the late William and Yvonne Jolin.
Prior to her retirement, Theresa was the owner and operator of Pine Island Flower and Gift Shop, for many years. She loved her flower garden and enjoyed traveling and shopping. She also admired the music of Gene Autry and Billy Ray Cyrus.
Members of her family include; her daughter, Janice T. Isabelle and her husband, Tony of Manchester, NH; her grandson Michael and his fiance, Kate; granddaughter, Stephanie and great grandchildren, Lilianna, Dylan and Colby. Her son, David A. Cote and his wife, Lynn, granddaughter's Bethany and husband Reed, Cortney and husband Greg, Liz and Stephanie and grandson, Nathan, great grandchildren, Klava, Rowan, Sam and Lyla; her sister, Pauline Gamelin of Goffstown, NH; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Cote, who died on December 18, 2012.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 8:30 - 10:30 AM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at the NH State Veterans Cemetery at 12:00 Noon.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net