MANCHESTER - Theresa V. Carrier, 93, of Laconia, died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in the Manor at Birch Hill, Manchester.
Born in Laconia on Nov. 29, 1926, she was the daughter of Leon and Leontine (LaPointe) LaBranche.
Theresa lived all her life in Laconia. In 2009, she moved to the Manor at Birch Hill after her husband of 62 years Roland died.
Family members include her three sons, Norman Selander-Carrier of Manchester, Paul Carrier and his wife Nancy of Tifton, Ga., and Philip Carrier and his wife Catherine of Lynchburg, Va.; her daughter, Diane Carrier of Manchester; five grandchildren, Christopher P. Carrier, Stacilyn Carrier, Brian Carrier, David Carrier and Christopher S. Carrier; and three great-grandchildren, Zachary Carrier, Theodore Carrier and Evelyn Carrier.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish - St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. from St. Andre Bessette Parish - St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. Burial will follow in the family lot in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Services, c/o the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester & Southern New Hampshire, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, N.H. 03109.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 8, 2020