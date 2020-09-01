Therese (Dubreuil) Clarkson, 82, of Manchester, NH, died peacefully on August 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness,
Born in Manchester, NH on August 23, 1938, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Loretta (L'Heureux) Dubreuil.
She graduated from St. Joseph High School. She earned a teaching degree from Notre Dame College as well as a nursing degree from St. Anselm College. She taught at various Catholic schools in Manchester, spent several years a nurse, and finished her career as a science teacher at Sununu Youth Center.
Therese enjoyed her retirement taking road trips around New Hampshire, was a voracious reader, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed hearing about their adventures and exploits. She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor and caring nature.
She was predeceased by her husband, Douglas "Buddy" Clarkson in 2009; and a brother, Ronald Dubreuil.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Welch; two grandchildren, Autumn Welch and Aidan Welch; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11:30 AM in Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Avenue, Manchester, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.