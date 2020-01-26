Sr. Therese Dube (1933 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sr. Therese Dube.
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Resurrection Chapel of St. Marie Residence
495 Mammoth Rd.
Manchester, NH
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM
Resurrection Chapel of St. Marie Residence
495 Mammoth Rd
Manchester, NH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Resurrection Chapel of St. Marie Residence
495 Mammoth Rd.
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sr. Therese Dube, PM (Sr. Marie-Alma), 86, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary in Manchester, died Jan. 24, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center.

She was born in West Warwick, R.I., on March 14, 1933, to Albert and Rose-Alma (Marchessault) Dube.

Sr. Therese was a teacher and principal at schools in Rhode Island and worked in the Business Office at Rivier University in Nashua. She was also a lead teacher at St. Peter's Home and cared for the elderly sisters at St. Joseph Residence, both in Manchester.

She was predeceased by her parents and three siblings, Normand, Lucien and Carmel.

The family includes many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. at Resurrection Chapel of St. Marie Residence, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Resurrection Chapel. Private burial will be at Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03104.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
logo


logo
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
funeral home direction icon