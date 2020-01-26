Sr. Therese Dube, PM (Sr. Marie-Alma), 86, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary in Manchester, died Jan. 24, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center.
She was born in West Warwick, R.I., on March 14, 1933, to Albert and Rose-Alma (Marchessault) Dube.
Sr. Therese was a teacher and principal at schools in Rhode Island and worked in the Business Office at Rivier University in Nashua. She was also a lead teacher at St. Peter's Home and cared for the elderly sisters at St. Joseph Residence, both in Manchester.
She was predeceased by her parents and three siblings, Normand, Lucien and Carmel.
The family includes many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. at Resurrection Chapel of St. Marie Residence, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Resurrection Chapel. Private burial will be at Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03104.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 26, 2020