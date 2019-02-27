Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Therese Dubois, the wife of the late Robert Dubois, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Claremont, NH on June 3, 1927, to Lucien and Grace (Lamothe) Savoie. She graduated from the Villa Augustina, and in 1948, married Robert. For 21 years, they ran a successful business building homes in and around Manchester called Dubois the Builder, Inc.



She traveled all over Europe and the U.S., but her favorite destination was Canada, to which she returned time and time again. Therese was an avid bowler and player of cards, especially cribbage, as well as a dedicated fan of both the Red Sox and the Patriots. Above all else, she most loved spending time with her family.



She is predeceased by her husband Robert, who passed away in 1981, and her brother Roger Savoie who passed in 1993.



She is survived by one son, Ronald Dubois (wife Brenda) of Greenfield, NH, in addition to three daughters: Lucille Steinmetz (husband James) of Wellford, SC; Pauline Goodwin (husband David) of Gainesville, GA; and Doris LeBlanc (husband Bruce) of Manchester, NH. Therese is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jeff, John, Andrew IV, Melissa, Stephanie, Sarah and Samantha; eight great-grandchildren: Rebecca, Mykayla, Dakota, Brett, Hailey, Kingston, Patrick, and Violet. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and good friends.



SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, will be Friday, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to



Therese Dubois, the wife of the late Robert Dubois, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Claremont, NH on June 3, 1927, to Lucien and Grace (Lamothe) Savoie. She graduated from the Villa Augustina, and in 1948, married Robert. For 21 years, they ran a successful business building homes in and around Manchester called Dubois the Builder, Inc.She traveled all over Europe and the U.S., but her favorite destination was Canada, to which she returned time and time again. Therese was an avid bowler and player of cards, especially cribbage, as well as a dedicated fan of both the Red Sox and the Patriots. Above all else, she most loved spending time with her family.She is predeceased by her husband Robert, who passed away in 1981, and her brother Roger Savoie who passed in 1993.She is survived by one son, Ronald Dubois (wife Brenda) of Greenfield, NH, in addition to three daughters: Lucille Steinmetz (husband James) of Wellford, SC; Pauline Goodwin (husband David) of Gainesville, GA; and Doris LeBlanc (husband Bruce) of Manchester, NH. Therese is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jeff, John, Andrew IV, Melissa, Stephanie, Sarah and Samantha; eight great-grandchildren: Rebecca, Mykayla, Dakota, Brett, Hailey, Kingston, Patrick, and Violet. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and good friends.SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, will be Friday, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home

1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close