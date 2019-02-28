Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER -- Therese L. Dube, 86, of Manchester, NH passed away on February 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Therese was born in Nashua, NH, on April 3, 1932, the daughter of Mathilda Labbe and the late Albert Labbe.



Early on in Therese's life she found and married her soulmate, Roland L. Dube in 1953 and the two of them lived in the home that they had built together in Manchester, NH and then they were blessed and lovingly raised a daughter, Laurette.



Therese worked at JF McElwain until she retired in 1988. She was an avid bowler for many years and has many trophies to prove it. She loved playing cards on Saturday nights with the gang or simply staying at home playing solitaire. She also enjoyed making puzzles, many puzzles. Therese's life was a testament to the love and peace found in fulfilling God's will.



Therese lives on in the hearts and lives of the people she has touched and raised up throughout her journey, celebrating a victorious life in Christ Jesus. She is survived by her daughter, Laurette (Dube) Moul, and her husband, Nathan Moul of Manchester, NH, her two sisters Yvonne Aldridge of Manchester, NH, and Lorraine Gagne of Concord, and her 3 grandchildren Justin Biagiotti of Hillsborough, NH and Alyssa Biagiotti of Goffstown, NH and Rayven Moul of Manchester, NH and her 3 great-grandchildren Victoria, Boden and Rylee, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Services will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, at The Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, located at 243 Hanover Street Manchester, NH, from 10 a.m. to noon for a Memorial Gathering; following the gathering in the Funeral Home Chapel from noon to 1 p.m., Father Dion of St. Anthony's will be officiating a memorial service in Therese's honor.



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 28, 2019

