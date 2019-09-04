Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Therese Poirier C.S.C.. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 2:00 PM St. George Manor 357 Island Pond Road Manchester , NH View Map Prayer Service 3:30 PM St. George Manor Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. George Manor 357 Island Pond Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Manchester on May 24, 1923, she was the daughter of Gustave N. and Alice (Hamel) Poirier.



She earned her bachelor of music degree from Notre Dame College in Manchester and also obtained credits in music education and applied piano from Boston University.



Sister Therese entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1944. She made final profession in 1951 and served the congregation for 75 years.



Sister Therese taught piano in Canada, Suncook, Rochester, and New Bedford, Mass. She assisted the community treasurer for 17 years in Pittsfield and Manchester before retiring to Infant Jesus Convent, Nashua. In October of 2012, she moved to St. George Manor and later to Holy Cross Health Center in August of 2017.



She was a person with a caring heart and who was always dedicated to the many responsibilities entrusted to her. May she now rest in peace.



Family members include her two sisters, Cecile Lamere of Manchester, and Rita Baron of Sarasota, Fla.



.



SERVICES: Visitation will be in St. George Manor, 357 Island Pond Road, Manchester, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, starting at 2 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 3:30 p.m. (Cremation has already taken place).



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. from the chapel at St. George Manor, Manchester. Burial will be in St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sisters of Holy Cross Development Fund, c/o Sisters of Holy Cross, 365 Island Pond Road, Manchester, N.H. 03109.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



Please visit



MANCHESTER - Sister Therese Poirier, C.S.C., (SM Helen of Jesus), 96, of the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Cross, died Sept. 1, 2019.Born in Manchester on May 24, 1923, she was the daughter of Gustave N. and Alice (Hamel) Poirier.She earned her bachelor of music degree from Notre Dame College in Manchester and also obtained credits in music education and applied piano from Boston University.Sister Therese entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1944. She made final profession in 1951 and served the congregation for 75 years.Sister Therese taught piano in Canada, Suncook, Rochester, and New Bedford, Mass. She assisted the community treasurer for 17 years in Pittsfield and Manchester before retiring to Infant Jesus Convent, Nashua. In October of 2012, she moved to St. George Manor and later to Holy Cross Health Center in August of 2017.She was a person with a caring heart and who was always dedicated to the many responsibilities entrusted to her. May she now rest in peace.Family members include her two sisters, Cecile Lamere of Manchester, and Rita Baron of Sarasota, Fla.SERVICES: Visitation will be in St. George Manor, 357 Island Pond Road, Manchester, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, starting at 2 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 3:30 p.m. (Cremation has already taken place).A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. from the chapel at St. George Manor, Manchester. Burial will be in St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sisters of Holy Cross Development Fund, c/o Sisters of Holy Cross, 365 Island Pond Road, Manchester, N.H. 03109.Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.Please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close