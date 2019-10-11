Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Church 724 Main Street New London , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 15, 1935, he was the son of Paul A. and Marguerite (Swern) Ginter.



In 1953, he graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School, White Plains, N.Y. In 1960, he earned his BBA from Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y.



He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956.



While living in White Plains, Tom worked as an accountant for Flanagan & Co. in New York City for seven years. Then he began a lengthy career as chief accountant for Hawthorne Lumber Co. before retiring in 2001. From White Plains he went to Savannah, Ga., for nine years before moving to New London in 1997.



Tom served as a cemetery commissioner for the town of New London.



In addition, he was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in New London where he was active in many capacities including the Men's Group, Eucharistic Minister, Hospitality and a past Parish Council member. He had also been involved in his church in White Plains, N.Y. He volunteered for COA, the Red Cross Blood Drive, and the Visiting Nurse Association.



He was predeceased by his brothers, Donal, Philip and Jerome. His wife of 58 years, Diana (Scott) Ginter, died on June 30, 2019.



Family members include four children, Melissa Kleih of Glens Falls, N.Y., Maureen and her husband Tom Grabowski of Glens Falls, N.Y., Scott and his wife Carrie Ginter of Vancouver, Wash., and Gregory and his wife Kelly Ginter of Balston Lake, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Alyssa, MacKenzie, Katja, Petra and Stephanie; two step-grandchildren, Kathryn and Caroline; and a great-grandson, Leo.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of Fatima Church, New London. Burial will be in Elkins Cemetery at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 2209, New London, N.H. 03257; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; or Our Lady of Fatima, 724 Main St., New London, N.H. 03257.





