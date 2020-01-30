MANCHESTER - Thomas Ahrens Jerrell Jr., 68, of Manchester, died Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.
Tom was born in Illinois on Nov. 14, 1951, the son of Thomas A. Jerrell Sr., and Ray Ann Jerrell.
He graduated from the University of Illinois as a Chemical Engineer and later received his MBA from Purdue.
Tom enjoyed working on home improvement projects, large and small.
He loved his Newfoundland dogs and was a member of the Newfoundland Club of New England and the Newfoundland Club of America. His favorite activities with the dogs were water work and going on nature walks. Tom liked going out to eat with his family and would always bring home treats for his pups. He was known as Pop-pop to his grandchildren and loved watching cartoons with them and reading them books. He was an avid World War II history buff and was fond of playing board and video games.
Tom was also an active member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering his time.
In addition to his loving wife of 46 years, Susan (Turek) Jerrell, Tom is survived by his two sons, Thomas Edward Jerrell and Rich Jerrell (Lauren Doukas); and his brother, John Jerrell (Milagros). He will also be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Nathan, Ian, David and Charlotte; his aunt, Nadine Harmon; his stepmother, Sue Jerrell; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
.
SERVICES: Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. in Londonderry United Methodist Church, 258 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to The Preachers' Aid Society of New England (www.preachersaid.org) or to Food for Children (www.foodfc.org).
Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
To view an online obituary, please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 30, 2020