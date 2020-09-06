1/1
Thomas A. Smith
{ "" }
Thomas A "Smitty" Smith, age 75, of North Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, following a short period of declining health.

Tom was born in Manchester, N.H., and is the son of the late Thomas Smith and Jennie (Dielis) Smith. He was also predeceased by his brother, Mike.

Tom graduated from West High and worked for UPS for 30 years before retiring in December 1999. He loved to fish, hunt and go boating. Tom is a lifetime member with the VFW Auxiliary Post 10127 in North Fort Myers, Fla. He lived most of his life in Manchester and also lived in Goffstown and Errol, N.H., before moving to Florida in 2008.

Tom leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Adreanne (Andie) Lindsay Smith of North Fort Myers, Fla.; a daughter, Tammy Emmerling and husband, Gary, of Brookline, N.H.; a son, Tim Smith of Manchester, N.H.; four grandchildren, Michael Lambert and wife Nikole of Hudson, N.H., Matthew Lambert of Brookline, N.H., Kourtni Cosgro of Concord, N.H., Tommy Smith of Allenstown, N.H.; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no service and a celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
