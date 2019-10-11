Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A.L. Martin. View Sign Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church S. Main St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Thomas A.L. Martin, 80, died Oct. 7, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness.



Born in Goffstown on June 2, 1939, he was the son of Theodore and Juliette (Daneau) Martin.



Before retiring, he worked 38 years as an electrician for Public Service Company of New Hampshire (PSNH).



He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus for 47 years; a past Grand Knight (PGK) of Arthur J. O'Neil Council # 5112, and 4th degree member of Bishop Bradley Assembly #0626 for 19 years.



In addition, he was a member of the Parish Nurse Program and longtime parishioner of St. Edmond Church and current parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. He was also a Boy Scout assistant scout master for Troop 102.



Family members include his wife of 59 years, Rita (Pinard) Martin of Goffstown; four children, Therese Scott and her husband Theodore of Chester, Andre T. Martin and his wife Virginia of Goffstown, Paul F. Martin and his wife Shirley of Manchester, and Thomas R J. Martin of Goffstown; his son-in-law, John Kissell; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, Leo Martin and his wife Karen of Arizona; and his sister, Annette Guevin and her husband Frank of Mesa, Ariz.



He was predeceased by a daughter, Pauline Kissell on May 1, 2017; and a grandson, Dominik V. Martin on Oct. 17, 2013.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, 265 S. Main St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



