Thomas Louis and June Constance (Fortin) Cosma, of Hooksett, N.H., and formerly of Manchester, N.H., died Sunday, February 3, 2019, on Super Bowl Sunday. June was 79 years old and Thomas was 80 years old.
Married almost 56 years, they had lived in their home in the woods along the Merrimack River more than 42 years.
Both had retired about a dozen years ago. Thomas was a journeyman plumber, and had served in the U.S. Air Force. June's career was primarily at Dead River Oil Co., and Pandora Sweaters in Manchester.
June and Thomas Cosma are survived by three of Thomas' sisters, Louise Quiet, Shirley Landry, and Frances Turmelle. They are also survived by 21 nephews and nieces, including Donna Barnicoat, Daniel Cosma, Michael Cosma Jr., Renee Cranmer, Paul Dion, Lisa Filteau, Patricia Gouin, Tim Landry, Kim Lamoreaux, Anthony Martinez, David Martinez, Richard Martinez, Sharyn Moreland, Robin Noyes, Diane Page, Dorothy Pigeon, Kim Prince, Wayne Quiet, Kathy Robitaille, Gary Turmelle, and Jeffrey Turmelle; and several great-nephews and nieces.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, April 7, 2-5 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium located at 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, N.H.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Transfiguration, 107 Alsace Street, Manchester, N.H. Burial with military honors will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H.
Memorial contributions can be made to Parish of the Transfiguration or the Merrimack River Watershed Council in lieu of flowers.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019