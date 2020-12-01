1/1
Thomas C. Sfinas
1927 - 2020
Thomas C. Sfinas of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27th surrounded by his loving family at the home of his daughter and son-in-law of Methuen, MA. He was 93 years old.

He was born on July 26, 1927 and educated in the Manchester School System before enlisting in the Armed Forces for 25 years. He served proudly in the US Army in WWII, and the U.S.A.F. in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, with tours of duty in Europe and Asia. He met his wife while on duty in Germany, with whom he fathered three children. After retiring from the military, Thomas worked in family owned restaurants in Manchester, NH for many years and eventually moved on to PSNH and Rockingham Park where he had a passion for championship horse racing and racehorses.

He enjoyed Major League Baseball and Football and was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was very fond of Britcoms and Turner Classic Movies, but above all else, his greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his granddaughters. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor and his kind and gentle nature. Through thick and thin he always had a smile on his face.

He is survived by two sisters: Harriet Gancarz of Manchester, NH; and Virginia McCluskey of Merrill, MI.

Also, by his three children: Karen and her husband Mark KillKelley of Methuen, MA; Thomas Sfinas of Manchester, NH; and Michael Sfinas of Southampton, NY. Three granddaughters: Jordan, Kristen and Jennifer Killkelley, whom he adored, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester, NH at a later date, which will be announced.

To view his online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.csnh.com




Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
