Thomas M. Casey of Manchester, N.H., passed away peacefully after a long illness at the age of 85 on August 4, 2019.
Tom Casey was born July 26, 1934 in Troy, N.Y., the son of Chester M. and Marion Casey.
Tom Casey graduated from West High School, Manchester, N.H. After serving his country in the United States Marine Corps, Tom attended the University of New Hampshire and received his BA in history. Tom taught history at Memorial High School in Manchester, N.H., for three years and then went on to build a successful career in the lumber industry.
Tom Casey's passion for history never faded, and he truly enjoyed reading. When Tom wasn't reading, you could find him on the golf course. Tom Casey was a longtime member of Manchester Country Club and Intervale Country Club, where he made many close friendships over the years.
Tom Casey will be remembered for his compassion and loving devotion to his family. Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mildred (Lavoie) Casey. He is survived by his son, Steven C. Casey and wife, Susan (Hathaway) Casey; his daughters, Cynthia L. Casey, and Susan B. Kelley; his long-time companion, Rosalind Felbaum; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There will be a gathering of Tom's friends at Intervale Country Club in Manchester on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 15, 2019