MANCHESTER - Thomas E. High, 64, of Manchester, NH, died March 8, 2019, at his home, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH, on August 26, 1954, he was the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Handlin) High. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Thomas graduated from Manchester High School Central.
In his early years, he was employed with the City of Manchester Highway Department. Later, he worked with Colonial Supply for twelve years.
Thomas was an avid New England sports fan. He was proud of his Irish heritage. A loving and devoted son, he was a caregiver to his mother for many years. He enjoyed his daily phone call with his aunt, Margaret. Thomas will be remembered for his kind and caring disposition. He will be deeply missed.
Family members include his aunt, Margaret H. Krochmal; many cousins; and numerous friends. He was predeceased by two brothers, Steven and Robert High.
A committal service will take place Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at noon in the Shaw Chapel of Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019