Thomas Edward Minoughan, 84, passed on at the Maple Leaf Nursing home on Nov. 6, 2019.
Born and educated in Manchester, N.H., to Mary and Owen Minoughan in 1935, Thomas graduated from St. Raphael's Grammar School, West High School, class of 1953 and Saint Anselm College in 1957, and later attended Stonehill College for two years.
Thomas was an Army veteran of the Vietnam era in the early 60s. Thomas was later employed as a clerk for the City of Manchester, where he would retire. Thomas was treated for esophageal cancer at the time of his passing.
Thomas is survived by his brother John, and was pre-deceased by his brother James.
SERVICES: Per his request, there will be no services. Thomas will be interred at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 10, 2019