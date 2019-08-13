BEDFORD - Thomas F. "Tom" Greaney, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on March 25, 1931, in Amesbury, Mass., he was the son of the late Irene (Bowley) Allard and Thomas F. Greaney Sr.
In 1962, he enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Army for 21 years. Tom served two tours in Vietnam as well as two tours in Europe, Panama and Rio.
Before retiring, he worked 18 years in car leasing in San Mateo, Calif.
In his spare time, Tom enjoyed camping, fishing, and was an avid Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins fan.
Family members include his beloved wife of 49 years, Fay (Pratt) Greaney of Bedford; his sons, Robert McGlew and his wife Lolet of the Philippines, and Barry McGlew and his wife Michelle of Bedford; his grandchildren, Michael, Brian, JR, Ian, Alexis, Molly, and Sam; a great-grandchild, Audry; four brothers; four sisters; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: A committal service with military honors is Friday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
To view an online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 13, 2019