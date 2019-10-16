Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Cathedral 166 Pearl Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Thomas F. Grzywacz, 62, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.



Born in Manchester on June 23, 1957, he was the son of the late Stephen and Stella (Eliasz) Grzywacz. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.



He attended Manchester public schools. In 1975, he graduated from Manchester High School Central. He then attended the Whittemore School of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1979.



Tom started his business career as a teller at the Amoskeag Savings Bank in 1979 and worked his way up to the position of vice president in the Commercial Real Estate Department. In 1993, he made the decision to leave the banking industry and pursue his creative and design interests when he joined Muir's Design Store, a division of Milford Lumber Co. During his career as a Kitchen Design Consultant he advised and served more than a thousand clients, all of which would attest to his professionalism and perfectionist nature.



Tom was proud of his Polish heritage and had a passion for music and dance. He started to play the piano and organ in his late teens and shortly thereafter became the organist and choir director of the Frederick Chopin Choir at Holy Trinity Cathedral. He continued to serve in this capacity for 40 years. In addition, Tom was responsible for organizing many parish activities, including the annual Holiday Fair, which serves as the church's primary fundraising event. He will always be remembered for his faithful and tireless devotion to the church.



A member of the Krakowiak Polish Dance Group of Boston from 1982 to 1999, Tom attended and performed in many festivals throughout the United States including Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco and New York. Tom also performed in Canada as well as six festivals in Poland. Tom proudly passed on this culture to the young people at Holy Trinity when he founded the Krakowiak dance group for the youth of the parish, serving as director and choreographer.



He will be forever missed by his brother, Stephen J. Grzywacz; sister-in-law, Shelley; a nephew and godson, Stephen; and a niece, Megan, all of Manchester; many cousins and extended family; his goddaughter, Alena Jackman; his Holy Trinity Cathedral parish family; and countless close friends.



Tom was beloved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him and he will be profoundly missed by the many people whose lives he touched.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. from Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 166 Pearl St., Manchester. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Goffstown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Cathedral, Eliasz/Grzywacz Charitable Fund, 166 Pearl St., Manchester, N.H. 03104 or the .



