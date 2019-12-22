Thomas F. Head III, 90, resident of Peterborough, NH, and longtime resident of Amherst, NH, died on December 18, 2019 at his home.
He was born on May 8, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Thomas F. Head Jr. and Gladys (Jones) Head. Tom was raised and educated in Winsted, Connecticut and graduated from the Gilbert School, Class of 1947, and earned his bachelor's degree from Trinity College, Hartford, CT.
Tom was the owner of Environmental Interiors Inc., a company he founded in 1969. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed game hunting and ski racing especially at Stratton Mountain in Vermont.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Joanne (Crane) Head of Peterborough, NH; a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas F. Head IV and Josie Head of Amherst, NH; a grandson and his wife, Thomas F. Head V and Ashley Head of Brookline, NH; and 2 great-grandchildren, Courtney and Caden.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 22, 2019