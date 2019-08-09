|
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
RAYMOND - Thomas F. Iverson Jr., 72, of Raymond, and a former longtime resident of Merrimack, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, after a sudden illness.
Born in Lowell, Mass., on May 1, 1947, he was the son of the late Thomas F. Iverson Sr. and Pauline R. (Belair) Iverson.
During the Vietnam War, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1968.
After an honorable discharge, Tom had a lengthy career in law enforcement, starting in Manchester in 1968. At 26, he became chief of police in Bradford, serving from 1974 to 1978. He then joined the Merrimack Police Department, where he earned the rank of lieutenant. In 1993, he became the chief of police in Pembroke. In 1998, he took office as chief of police in Litchfield until 2004.
Tom was a former communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Merrimack and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He had also been a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Litchfield, where he founded the Knights of Columbus Chapter.
Family members include his wife of 50 years, Diane (Desmarais) Iverson of Raymond; three children, a son, Thomas F. Iverson III, a daughter, Robyn Prentice and her husband Tom and their children, Thomas and Ally, and a son, Adam Iverson and his wife Shelly and their children Gunnar and Sig; two brothers, James Iverson and his wife Jeralyn, and Joseph Iverson; four sisters, Pauline Mullens and her husband Richard, Lynda Mason and her husband Scott, Donna Lategano, and Kathy Renz and her husband Craig; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Memorial calling hours are Sunday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 12, at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack. Burial will be private in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Memorial donations may be made to The Hundred Club of New Hampshire Inc. (an organization that helps families of Officers/Firefighters who died in the line of duty), P.O. Box 23, Manchester, N.H. 03105.
For more information or to view an online memorial, visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 9, 2019
