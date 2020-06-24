Thomas "Tom" Francis Kennedy, 84, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully at home on June 13, 2020 with his wife and family by his side.
Tom was born in Woonsocket, RI, on March 10, 1936, the son of the late Raymond P. Kennedy and Mary (Dorsey) Kennedy.
Tom will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of his wife of 55 years, Jeanne (Cote) Kennedy and their four children: Patrick Kennedy (Beth Kennedy), of Beverly, MA, Karen Kennedy (Ken Piecuch) of Goffstown, NH, Kathan Kennedy (Robert Goodreau) of Hooksett, NH, and Kathleen Kennedy (James Vara) of Andover, NH. He will be remembered fondly by his six grandchildren who affectionately called him "Da": Kaylie and Kenna Piecuch, Kira and Kaitlin Kennedy, and Nicholas and Noelle Vara. He was predeceased by his sister Kathan (Kennedy) Neal, and is survived by his sister Rosemary (Kennedy) Thomas and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was a talented artist and took his creativity to the Rhode Island School of Design to pursue a career in design. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1959-61, stationed in Germany.
He continued with his passion for art, and after working for retail stores designing displays, moved to the Granite State and met his wife, Jeanne. Together they went on to raise their family of four children in Manchester and open two businesses: Visual Merchandising and Signs-N-Tell. Some of his most cherished work projects occurred during the Christmas season, when he would cover main streets, churches, and malls across NH with elaborate displays and lights.
Tom was a devoted, long-time parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Manchester where he was active in many capacities and built lifelong friendships. He was also a volunteer with the Society of St. Vincent DePaul.
Services are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express sympathy may make a memorial contribution in Tom's memory to the Parkinson's Research Fund at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, D-H/Geisel Office of Development One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070 Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
www.connorhealy.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.