Thomas Hoban Stearns, age 86, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 9:18AM in Merrimack, NH after an extended illness. He was born on January 6, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Frank Henry and Lucille Anorah (Reynolds) Stearns.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Hoban Stearns.
He graduated in 1953 from Harvard University and was drafted into the United States Army. He was Research Director at Sanders Engineering in Nashua, NH and several other companies. He was the author of Flexible Printed Circuitry, as well as many technical articles and the holder of many patents. He had a love of photography his entire life. He also was an avid sailor and enjoyed designing and constructing his own sail boats.
He is survived by his sister, Arden S. White, several cousins, as well as 5 nieces and nephews, 11 grand nieces and nephews, and 6 great nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life is being planned for June.
To view his online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.csnh.com
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 24, 2019