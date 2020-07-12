1/1
Thomas J. DeStefano
Thomas J. DeStefano went to be with his savior Jesus on July 8, 2020 at Concord Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 88 years old.



Tom was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of Charles and Margaret (Prill) DeStefano. He was a three sport athlete and was part of the starting five at Westinghouse High School in Pittsburgh with teammate and NBA player Maurice Stokes. Tom excelled in baseball, and at 17 was the batting practice pitcher for the Pittsburg Pirates at the old Forbes field. He went on to serve four years in the Air Force and, after being honorably discharged, was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds. He decided not to go because he met the love of his life, Nancy (Thompson) in Concord. They were married at the old St. Peter's Church in 1954. He continued his passion for baseball playing with the Concord Sunset League for over 20 years.

Tom was also an exceptional singer and in high school competed in a talent show, and came in second place to singer Frank Gorshin. Tom worked for the State of New Hampshire Highway Division for over 35 years. He was an active parishoner of IHM Roman Catholic Church, and was a fouth degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Council #112 in Concord.

Tom was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His energy and love for life will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He leaves being his wife of 66 years, Nancy (Thompson), his son, Stephen and his wife Ellen, and his daughter, Diane, and her husband Kevin. In addition he leaves behind six grandchildren - Casey, Allison and Kim DeStefano, as well as Nick, Jordan and Alex Temple, and two beautiful great grandchildren - Branden and Theo, as well as nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind one brother, Charles and his wife, Josie, and was predeceased by his brother Neil (Tippy) DeStefano.



The family will be eternally grateful to the Concord Hospital ICU and 6E staff for their caring and compassion, as well as the heroic efforts of the Beaver Meadow golf course staff, the Concord Police Department and Concord Fire Department EMTs. Their kindness exemplifies the greatness of the Concord community.



There will be no calling hours, but a mass of Christian Burial will be held in the coming weeks. Please see the Waters Funeral Home website for more information. A celebration of Tom's life will be held later this summer.

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
