Thomas J. DeStefano passed away on July 8, 2020 at Concord Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 88 years old.



There will be no calling hours, a Mass of Christian Burial and a celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, August 22nd at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, followed by a reception in the Church Hall. Those in attendance are required to wear face coverings.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Concord Sunset League in his memory.



