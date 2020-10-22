Thomas J. Erbland died on October 12, 2020, of natural causes associated with a well-lived life. Tom was born in E. Bloomfield, NY, on March 19, 1926, to Walter J. and Ada H. Erbland. He was the eldest son in a family of three daughters and six sons. Tom served in the U.S. Army as an orthopedic technician near the end of WWII. Following this service, he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.,
This education ultimately led Tom to a job with Aramco in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia in 1952. There, he met his future wife, Phyllis, an executive secretary. They married in Stoneham, MA, on December 12, 1954. Returning to Saudi Arabia as a married couple, Tom and Phyllis raised their three children and travelled throughout the Middle East and Europe over the next 35 years.
Tom's business travels took him throughout the US; to Ankara and Mersin, Turkey; and to Beirut, Lebanon for nine months prior to the civil war. The family enjoyed Beirut's shopping, restaurants, ornate theatres, and bakeries. Tom's favorite travel locales in Europe included Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, where the family visited medieval castles, churches, gardens and museums.
Tom and Phyllis retired to Amherst, NH in 1984. Retirement afforded them the opportunity to take road trips throughout New England and the Atlantic states. They also enjoyed concerts and theatre until Phyllis' death in 2012. Tom will be greatly missed by his children, Robin Erbland of Lowell, MA; April Erbland of Henderson, CO; and Tom Erbland of MO; also by siblings Fr. Philip Erbland and Sr. Elizabeth Erbland of Maryknoll, N.Y; also by church family members of St. John Neumann church in Merrimack, NH. Tom was predeceased by many loving family members.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:30 AM at St. John Neumann Church in Merrimack, NH. Burial at a later date.
In lieu of donations, give freely to whoever moves your heart.
