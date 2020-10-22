1/
Thomas J. Erbland
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Erbland died on October 12, 2020, of natural causes associated with a well-lived life. Tom was born in E. Bloomfield, NY, on March 19, 1926, to Walter J. and Ada H. Erbland. He was the eldest son in a family of three daughters and six sons. Tom served in the U.S. Army as an orthopedic technician near the end of WWII. Following this service, he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.,

This education ultimately led Tom to a job with Aramco in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia in 1952. There, he met his future wife, Phyllis, an executive secretary. They married in Stoneham, MA, on December 12, 1954. Returning to Saudi Arabia as a married couple, Tom and Phyllis raised their three children and travelled throughout the Middle East and Europe over the next 35 years.

Tom's business travels took him throughout the US; to Ankara and Mersin, Turkey; and to Beirut, Lebanon for nine months prior to the civil war. The family enjoyed Beirut's shopping, restaurants, ornate theatres, and bakeries. Tom's favorite travel locales in Europe included Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, where the family visited medieval castles, churches, gardens and museums.

Tom and Phyllis retired to Amherst, NH in 1984. Retirement afforded them the opportunity to take road trips throughout New England and the Atlantic states. They also enjoyed concerts and theatre until Phyllis' death in 2012. Tom will be greatly missed by his children, Robin Erbland of Lowell, MA; April Erbland of Henderson, CO; and Tom Erbland of MO; also by siblings Fr. Philip Erbland and Sr. Elizabeth Erbland of Maryknoll, N.Y; also by church family members of St. John Neumann church in Merrimack, NH. Tom was predeceased by many loving family members.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:30 AM at St. John Neumann Church in Merrimack, NH. Burial at a later date.

In lieu of donations, give freely to whoever moves your heart.

To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Memorial service
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved