Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester , NH 03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester , NH 03104
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Pius X Church
Candia Road
Manchester , NH
Obituary

MANCHESTER - Thomas J. Kelly, 55, of Manchester, died October 28, 2019, in Concord Hospital after a period of declining health.



Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on August 5, 1964, he was the son of Thomas J. and the late Doris (Demers) Kelly III. Thomas resided in Manchester since 1970.



He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1982.



Thomas was a talented cabinet maker with Aubin Woodworking for 15 years.



He was a member of Saint Pius X Church.



Thomas had a passion for soccer. He dedicated his time and talents to coaching Manchester United Women's Amateur Team as well as many South Soccer League teams. In 2000, he was awarded New Hampshire Coach of the Year. He was an avid University of Notre Dame and college sports fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR.



Thomas was a loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, and son whose family was the center of his life. He will be remembered for his kind and outgoing personality and was a great friend to many. Thomas will be deeply missed, and his memory held dear by all who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable man.



In addition to his father of Manchester, family members include his beloved wife of 33 years, Janice (Charron) Kelly; his loving daughter, Rebecca Searles and her husband, David; a grandson, Daniel Searles; a niece, Erica Abney and her husband, Justin; and extended family.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, November 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, NH.



The funeral will be held Monday, November 4, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Pius X Church, Candia Road, Manchester, NH.



Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.



Memorial donations may be made to All Things Kabuki, 5155 E. Capon Circe, Wasilla, Alaska 99654 or via pay pal:



For more information visit:







