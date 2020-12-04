1/1
Thomas J. Spooner
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas John Spooner, 62, of Candia, NH died December 1, 2020 after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on August 30, 1958, he was the son of the late Porter H. and Dorothy Elsie-Mae (Peterson) Spooner. He attended elementary school in Derry before his family moved to Candia and he graduated from Manchester Central High School, class of 1976.

He had worked as a manager at Car World in Candia for nearly 40 years and had most recently been working as a self-employed contractor.

Thomas cherished spending time with his friends and family more than anything. He enjoyed fishing trips with his brothers and friends. His hobbies included darts, horseshoes, fishing, golf, and watching football games. His family and friends will remember him as selfless, always willing to help anyone with anything at anytime.

Family members include his daughters, Elizabeth Louise Spooner of Candia, Christina Ann Spooner of Lyman, Maine; his son, Thomas John Spooner Jr of Raymond; one grandson, Nicholas Thomas Jutras of Candia; his wife, Stephanie Ruth (Tuthill) Spooner of Candia; his siblings, Jonathan Spooner of Laconia, Gail Chabot of Manchester, Amy Hebsch and husband Steve of Candia, and his twin brother Theodore Spooner and wife Lucinda of Epsom; many nephews, nieces and cousins and by a great many close friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Bourne Spooner Sr in 2007.

Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester, will be Sunday from 2 to 6 pm. A graveside committal service will be held on Monday at noon in Holbrook Cemetery, Candia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St, #104, Manchester, NH 03101.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 3, 2020
Tommy was a great guy, He was a longtime friend to many people. He will be missed! Wishing his family well, Michael Knapp
Michael Knapp
Friend
December 3, 2020
Today I learned of the passing of Tom, I am very saddened by this news. I had known Tom for about 35 years. We were great friends as were most people that ever had the grace to meet him. Those of us that were very close to Tom knew him as Poonie, not sure why. I wish I could attend his funeral but sadly my wife is battling Lung Cancer but my heart will be so close to him and his family. I know that great goodness from Tom"s life will continue to move forward to his family and all his many friends. I will sorely miss you my friend, until we meet again God Bless.
Joseph Emery
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved