Today I learned of the passing of Tom, I am very saddened by this news. I had known Tom for about 35 years. We were great friends as were most people that ever had the grace to meet him. Those of us that were very close to Tom knew him as Poonie, not sure why. I wish I could attend his funeral but sadly my wife is battling Lung Cancer but my heart will be so close to him and his family. I know that great goodness from Tom"s life will continue to move forward to his family and all his many friends. I will sorely miss you my friend, until we meet again God Bless.

Joseph Emery

Friend