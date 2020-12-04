Thomas John Spooner, 62, of Candia, NH died December 1, 2020 after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on August 30, 1958, he was the son of the late Porter H. and Dorothy Elsie-Mae (Peterson) Spooner. He attended elementary school in Derry before his family moved to Candia and he graduated from Manchester Central High School, class of 1976.
He had worked as a manager at Car World in Candia for nearly 40 years and had most recently been working as a self-employed contractor.
Thomas cherished spending time with his friends and family more than anything. He enjoyed fishing trips with his brothers and friends. His hobbies included darts, horseshoes, fishing, golf, and watching football games. His family and friends will remember him as selfless, always willing to help anyone with anything at anytime.
Family members include his daughters, Elizabeth Louise Spooner of Candia, Christina Ann Spooner of Lyman, Maine; his son, Thomas John Spooner Jr of Raymond; one grandson, Nicholas Thomas Jutras of Candia; his wife, Stephanie Ruth (Tuthill) Spooner of Candia; his siblings, Jonathan Spooner of Laconia, Gail Chabot of Manchester, Amy Hebsch and husband Steve of Candia, and his twin brother Theodore Spooner and wife Lucinda of Epsom; many nephews, nieces and cousins and by a great many close friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Bourne Spooner Sr in 2007.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester, will be Sunday from 2 to 6 pm. A graveside committal service will be held on Monday at noon in Holbrook Cemetery, Candia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 2 Wall St, #104, Manchester, NH 03101.
