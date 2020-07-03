Thomas James Freda, 62, of Londonderry, NH, passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020, in his home. He was born on February 8, 1958 in Medford, MA, a son of the late Arthur and Catherine (Todd) Freda. He had been a resident of Londonderry for the past 22 years, formerly living in Medford, MA. Tom was a graduate of Medford H.S., received his BA from Boston College, his Law degree from New England School of Law and his Master's in Accounting from Northeastern University.
Tom established his own law practice in Boston, MA in 1982. He was also a Certified Public Accountant and Financial Planner. Tom's passion was politics. He was actively involved in the Town of Londonderry, starting with being on the Budget Committee, then member of the Town Council and was the current Town Moderator. Tom was devoted to his family and providing for them was his primary goal. He enjoyed traveling and was looking forward to many more trips in his retirement. He will be remembered as a loving husband, great father and wonderful friend to many.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Rita (Ferreira) Freda of Londonderry; three sons, TJ Freda, Dan Freda and Matt Freda; a brother, Joseph Freda of Daytona Beach, FL; two sisters, Catherine Sheehan and Carrie Freda, both of Port Orange, FL and his much loved dog, Brady. He was predeceased by his brother Arthur Freda, his sister-in-law, Claire Freda and his brother-in-law, Dennis Sheehan.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately by the family at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 118 High St, Medford, MA. The burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, 686 Washington Street, Winchester, MA. Due to State of MA guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance. Memorial contributions may be made to The Prostate Cancer Research Institute 300 Corporate Pointe, Suite 383 Culver City, CA 90230. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry is handling the arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com