MANCHESTER - Thomas Joseph Francis Jr., 71, passed away April 22, 2019, in Elliot Hospital with his family by his side after a lengthy battle with declining health.
Born in Grasmere on Dec. 3, 1947, he was the son of the late Thomas Joseph Francis Sr. and Florence (Royer) Francis.
He was raised and educated in Manchester.
He worked several general labor jobs over the years with the majority of his work life spent employed by Manchester Auto Wash.
He especially enjoyed time spent with his loved ones and friends. In addition, he was a very proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also known as an avidly loyal Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
Family members include a daughter Sheryl Gurley and husband Joel; son, David Francis and fiancee Leslie; son Thomas Hatfield (Francis III) and fiancee Sara; and son Scott Francis; sisters, Constance Place, Mary Mathieu, Kathie Francis; brother, Michael Francis; granddaughters, Ashlee Foss, Stephanie Francis, and Allyson Griffith; grandson, Brendan Francis; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters Patricia Allen, Elizabeth McKinstrie, Margaret Edwards, Judith Landry, and Jane Gauthier, and brother James Francis.
SERVICES: A private gathering will be held by family and friends.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 25, 2019