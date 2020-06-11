Thomas Kevin Hogan, age 65, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 with loved ones at his side. Born in Long Island, NY on March 4, 1955, he was the beloved son of the late Thomas and Shirley (Dawson) Hogan. His family later moved to Antrim, NH where he graduated from ConVal High School, going on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Plymouth State College.
He is survived by his adoring daughter Brynn Hogan, former wife Sandi Hogan, both of Dedham, MA; his sister Sheila Proctor and late husband Carter, sister Maureen Dekoning and husband Wayne, all of Antrim, NH, and his late sister Carol Connelley of Missouri. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Known as a kindhearted man with a quick wit and joyous humor, he made everyone in his life laugh. His light-hearted disposition brought him success in his early career as manager of a Radio Shack store. Later, he enjoyed working loyally for 20 years as a salesman for Atlantic Broom Services out of Brockton, MA. The key to his continued success was his genuine kindness towards all, his ease in treating everyone he met as a friend and with humble respect. As a result, he built many lasting relationships with clients in the ME, NH and VT areas. Work brought him pride, and his commitment to his clients and company was a result of that.
As an avid and lifelong baseball fan, few experiences brought a bigger smile to his face than visiting Fenway Park. One joy in life that did trump his beloved Red Sox was his family. He was a loving father who took pride in the achievements and happiness of his family. With a knack for historical trivia, Tom loved playing Jeopardy, and would never turn down a game of cards.
Tom leaves his loved ones with broken hearts, but his gift of making them laugh even in his dying days will be his lasting legacy. He will never be remembered without love and laughter.
Due to continued social distancing protocols, his memorial service and burial will be planned at a later date
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 11, 2020.