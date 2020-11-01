Thomas Levi Hartshorn, Sr, passed away peacefully at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack on Saturday October 24, 2020. After being surrounded by loving family members for a week, he was called home after his family had an opportunity to say their goodbyes. Born on January 4, 1946 in Lexington Virginia, Thomas resided most of his life in Amherst NH at a family homestead. He was predeceased by his mother Julia Mae Clark and his father Frank Hartshorn. He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Marie Elizabeth Hartshorn, as well as his children Marilyn Goddard and her husband William of Wilton and Thomas Jr and his wife Christine of Amherst. He also leaves behind his dedicated sister Peggie Richardi of Nashua, Jerry Hatcher and his wife Ellen of Angier North Carolina, and Kenny Hartshorn and his wife Juanita of Green Bay Virginia. Thomas was blessed with five grandchildren, Joshua, Kayla Timothy, Curtis, and Eric.
Thomas was a lifelong hunter and loved taking his little boat out for an afternoon fishing trip. His other hobbies included riding his Harley and taking a trip or two (or three) to Foxwoods or once even Las Vegas with a side trip to be inspired by the awe of the Grand Canyon with his wife and daughter, a bucket list destination. In his retirement there was nothing he loved more than taking trips in the car with his wife and his dog Buddy to visit family and friends and take a ride over to his daughter's camp to drop a line in the pond to see what was biting. Thomas was very proud of his service in the US Army and spent time overseas in Korea in the 1960's. Thomas worked many jobs over the years, most notably at Kollsman Instruments, Hitchiner's, and he retired as a custodian at Souhegan High School, where he enjoyed the children and teachers, made some lifelong friends, especially his hunting and gambling buddy, James Rines.
Services will be private for the family at the Veteran's Cemetery. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Community Hospice house in Merrimack NH.
