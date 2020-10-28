Lt Col (Ret) Thomas Loron Sweeney, a resident of West Nottingham for 52 years, died October 21st after a long period of declining health.
Because of COVID-19, the family will not have calling hours. A private funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Alton, by Fr. Robert F. Cole, pastor. Family and friends are welcome at the burial with full military honors on Saturday, October 31st, at 1:15 p.m. at the Durham Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are respectfully requested.
Please omit flowers. Should friends desire, a donation in memory of Tom to either NH Catholic Charities or the American Heart Association
would be appreciated.
Funeral arrangements are by the Peaslee Funeral Home of Alton. To read the complete obituary and to sign the guestbook, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
