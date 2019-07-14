Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Best Western Hotel and Conference Center 13500 S. Willow St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Born September 19, 1961, Thomas M. Boulay, "Tommy," entered this world, behind two older brothers, Rocco and Alan, followed by a younger sister, Gina. Considered the more sensitive one of the Boulay bunch, he became the prankster in the family, typically looking to evoke a giggle rather than an argument.



His "machine gun" laugh, as people knew him for, was his trademark from childhood on. Longtime friend, Peter Keough, remarked, "Tommy was the guy who could turn a bad day into a hilarious one through mischief and teasing." Clearly, Tom got that from the Howe side of the family so notoriously known for their unique wit.



He attended Manchester schools, including Central High School, and played for both the Blue Devils and Vikings football teams as a teen. As an adult, he began a career in real estate and home contracting, beginning with Bull Pen Remodeling, which he co-founded with cousin, Billy Pinard.



As the years passed, Tommy became a loving uncle to his nephews - the guy who played water games and did giant cannonballs off the dock to entertain them. The guy who dog-paddled his way across Winter Harbor at Lake Winnipesaukee on a bet, yelling, "I made it to the other side!"



He became a father to Sammantha Christina, a daughter he always dreamed of having, who in fact, became his world. Nothing gave him more pride than bragging about her accomplishments throughout the years, or reveling in her upcoming college career. When Tommy was well, nothing meant more than spending his time with her.



The past several years, however, were trying at the least, excruciating at the worst, for Tom, both physically and emotionally as he dealt with a lung disease that kept him bedridden. Although it was difficult for his family and friends to witness, he was the one to carry that cross for far too long and is finally at rest.



Aside from his siblings and beautiful daughter, Sam, he leaves behind his forever loving mother, Gail (Howe-Boulay) Bean, who stood relentlessly by his side; her husband, Arthur E. Bean; nephews, Corey White, Tucker White and Colby Boulay; a great niece, Peyton Boulay; along with several aunts and close-knit cousins who have been a great support.



Dear friend Dean Banaian remarked that he will not allow Tom to be defined by the sickness he succumbed to, and neither will we. When Tommy comes to mind, we will fondly recall the affable guy with the mischievous grin, now reunited with his slapstick brother, Alan, who passed in 2013. You made it to the other side, Tommy. May you rest by calm waters until we are all together again.



SERVICES: A celebration of life service/buffet will be held on July 18, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the Best Western Hotel and Conference Center located at 13500 South Willow St., Manchester, NH.



In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness in Tommy's memory.



Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Tommy's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



