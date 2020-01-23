MANCHESTER - Thomas F. "Tom" Madden passed away on Dec. 26, 2019.



Born on Feb. 7, 1936, he was predeceased by his parents.



Tom graduated from Manchester Memorial High School.



He served in the U.S. Army.



Tom worked more than 50 years for the Sisters of Mercy.



He loved sports especially the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, and playing cards with his friends. He also loved animals, dogs and cats, and feeding the wildlife around his home. Tom enjoyed working with the flowers and plants around his yard.



Family members include his wife of 53 years, Violette (Berlinguette) Madden.



He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

