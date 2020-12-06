Thomas P. Quirk, 89, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Thursday December 3rd, 2020 in New Boston after a long battle with cancer. He was born on October 7, 1931 in Wakefield, MA to the late John Anthony and Maisie Julia (Wotton) Quirk.
Tom was a graduate of Wakefield High School in Wakefield Massachusetts in 1950. He then went on to obtain his Master Electrician license. Tom was a hard worker from an early age and a successful businessman, having run several small business throughout his life. He owned an electric company, a taxi cab company and for the past 41 years, owned and operated Friendly Beaver Campground in New Boston, NH with his loving wife Christine. Tom also served his country for 10 years in the Army National guard.
Tom was a much loved husband, father, uncle and grandfather. When Tom was not working at his campground, he enjoyed fishing, teaching his horse Peanut "tricks", and cruising. Tom would cruise a couple of times a year with family and friends. Most importantly, Tom enjoyed spending time with family. He treasured his family and embraced every moment with them. He was often found offering his words of encouragement and wisdom to his grandchildren.
Tom his survived by his wife of 34 years, Christine Quirk of New Boston, NH, his sister Dorothy Gerrior; Tulsa, OK, son Robert Charest; New Boston, son Wayne Charest and wife Dottie; New Boston, son Barry Charest and wife Marissa; New Boston, his six grandchildren Nicholas, Julia, Carter, Nathan, Kaitlyn and Elizabeth Charest all of New Boston, NH, as well as many other loving nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sisters Ruth Turnquist and Lillian Kelsey and his brothers Benedict Quirk and Joseph Quirk.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday December 8th from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 South Mast Street Goffstown. NH 03045. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
.