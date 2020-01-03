Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Paul Gelinas. View Sign Service Information Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 (603)-898-9552 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Matthew's Parish 2 Searles Road Windham , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Paul "Tom" Gelinas, 78, of Salem, NH passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home in Salem, NH surrounded by his loving family.



Tom was born September 26, 1941 in Manchester, NH to Anastasia "Hazel" (Synydiak) and Roger E. Gelinas. He grew up in Manchester, attended local schools, and went on to receive his Master's degree in mathematics from Bowdoin College. In 1963, Tom married the love of his life, Dolores Lanoie. The couple made their first home in Manchester and moved to Salem in 1969. Tom worked as a Math teacher first at Pinkerton Academy and later, at Salem High School. He went on to work as a Financial Analyst for Textron Systems, and ultimately started his own business as an ISO9000 consultant.



An avid outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed white-water paddling, camping, and working in his yard. He also spent many enjoyable hours singing with the Mary Queen of Peace Choir and the Franco American Male Chorus.



Tom is survived by his loving wife, Dolores of 56 years, his three children: Paul and his wife Tricia of Concord, NH; Mark of Salem; and Lisa and her husband Miles MacLure of Amsterdam; his grandchildren, Chloe and Charlie; his brother, Daniel and his wife, Irene, of Sun City Center, FL; he will be sorely missed by his family and many good friends as well.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1-4pm at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday morning at 11am at St. Matthew's Parish, 2 Searles Road, Windham, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or the N.H. Catholic Charities, 215 Myrtle Street, Manchester, NH 03104.



Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit

