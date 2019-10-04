BERLIN - Thomas Pickford, 73, of Berlin, died Oct. 2, 2019.
Born in Berlin on Oct. 15, 1945, he was the son of Clarence and Amelia (Mauro) Noyes.
Tom worked 37 years as a social studies teacher at Berlin Junior High School.
Family members include his wife of 51 years, Nancy (Birt) Pickford of Berlin; his son, Thomas Pickford and wife Keri of Berlin; his daughter, Katherine Pickford of Manchester; his granddaughters, Akaylah and Isabella; his sister, Colleen and her husband Dr. Richard Booth of Spring House, Pa.; his brother, Pat Pickford of Newington; his brother-in-law, Charles Birt and wife Debbie of Manchester; and nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. from St. Anne Church. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Salve Regina Academy, 151 Emery St., Berlin, N.H., 03570.
