NASHUA - Thomas Powers "Tom" West, 61, of Nashua, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in his home after a period of declining health.



A Nashua native, Tom was born on Dec. 19, 1958, a son of the late Nashua industrialist Richard E. West and wife Ruth M. (Roeblad) West.



He attended Nashua schools and graduated from The Derryfield School in Manchester, Class of 1976. Tom furthered his education at New England College in Henniker, where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and studied under noted novelist and friend, Russell Banks. As a fiction writer, his work (though unpublished) was praised by Banks. In recent years, he was offered a chance to publish a short story in the New Yorker but could not accept because of his failing health.



Tom was a lifelong journalist who worked for newspapers including The Derry News, Nashua Telegraph, Manchester Union Leader and the Berlin News. He covered many meetings of the Board of Alderman, Planning and Zoning Boards and the New Hampshire Presidential primaries during the 1980s and 1990s. He was photographed with Presidents such as Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, both George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton and interviewed all of the major candidates at that time.



In his leisure time, Tom was a sports fan of the Boston Red Sox and loved the music of the Grateful Dead. He was a lifelong dog lover, caring for family pets, Snoopy and Fred, as well as his own rescue dog, Newt. He also loved fishing and the beaches of Cape Cod and Daytona, Fla.



Family members include two brothers, David R. West of Nashua, and Steven J. West and his wife Coleen of Hull, Mass.; two sisters, Diane R. West and husband Robert Bates of Bedford, and Meredith West and her husband Andrew King of Bloomington, Ind.; a niece, Elanor West of Baltimore, Md.; two nephews, Benjamin King of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Matthew King of Bloomington, Ind.



Tom was predeceased by his brother, Richard E. West Jr., who passed away in 1949.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Farwell Funeral Home, 18 Lock St., Nashua. Friends are invited to attend.



