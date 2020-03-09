Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center 537 Union Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Saint Anthony Church Belmont Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas R. Mulroy, 82, of Manchester, NH died peacefully March 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester, NH on January 30, 1938, he was the son of the late John and Doris (Naczas) Mulroy. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Grammar School and graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1956.



He served with the Air Force National Guard for one year stationed in Texas.



In his early years, Tom was employed with J.F. McElwain Shoe Company, Manchester. Until his retirement in 2005, he was employed with General Electric Aviation, Hooksett.



Tom married Norma F. Strong in November of 1960 and together they raised four daughters.



He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed freshwater, saltwater, and especially ice fishing. Tom and Norma loved going to New England beaches, traveling to tropical islands, many trips throughout the United States with historical landmarks, and especially dear in their hearts, was their trip to Ireland. He was a lifelong New York Yankees fan and attended many regular season games and spring training games in Tampa, FL. Tom was proud of his vintage Trans Am and would cruise around Lake Massabesic frequently. He was passionate about animals, nature, and United States history.



Tom's nightly stoic question of, "what are you making for supper" will be missed immensely by his girls.



He was married forty-four years to Norma (Strong) F. Mulroy. She died March 7, 2004. He was also predeceased by his brother, John "Sonny" Mulroy in 1995.



Family members include four daughters, Robyn Mulroy of Manchester, Maureen J. Mulroy of Manchester, Pamela and her husband, Kevin Pitman, of Manchester, and Patricia and her husband, Scott Beavers, of Tunbridge, VT; a brother, Robert Mulroy and his wife, Judy, of Manchester, NH; his companion of many years, Lori Guimond of Hooksett, NH; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Services: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 8 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street Manchester.



The funeral will be held Friday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 9:30 AM in Saint Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester.



Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.



Memorial donations may be made to Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd, Manchester, NH 03102 or to the Audubon Society, 26 Audubon Way, Auburn, NH 03032.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Hackett Hill Center and the VNA Hospice of Manchester, for the exceptional care they provided Tom.



