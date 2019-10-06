Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolan Funeral Home 106 Middlesex Street North Chelmsford , MA 01863 (978)-251-4041 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Dolan Funeral Home 106 Middlesex Street North Chelmsford , MA 01863 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St Mary Church 25 North Rd Chelmsford , NH View Map Burial 11:00 AM St John Cemetery Tilton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Raphael Pucci of Chelmsford, age 86, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather with strong family values. Family came first. Family was his top priority. Tom and Rita instilled strong family values in their children, which will carry them through this difficult time, and will continue to be passed down to future generations.



Tom was the husband of Rita (Stebbins) Pucci with whom he celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on August 17, 2019.



Born in Northfield, N.H., on July 6, 1933, he was the son of the late Sebastian and Anna (Murphy) Pucci. He graduated from Tilton Northfield High School with the class of 1952, and the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor in Science in Math. He attended MIT at Lincoln Labs. He retired as a Civilian Systems Engineer at Hanscom Air Force Base.



He was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Chelmsford. Thomas coached Chelmsford youth sports. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed fishing, running and basketball.



He is survived by his wife, Rita Pucci of Chelmsford; three sons, Michael and his wife Terri (Pond) Pucci of Ashby, Stephen and his wife Elizabeth (Montesi) Pucci of Reading, David and his wife Melissa (Petrillo) Pucci of Reading; four daughters, Laurie and her husband Steven Morency of Townsend, Linda and her husband Louis English of Farmington, N.H., Debra Pucci of Pepperell and Diane and her husband John Murphy of Pepperell. He was also the loving grandfather of Eric Morency, Shannon Morency, Stephanie (Murphy) and her husband Christopher Godfrey, John Murphy, Michael Pucci and his fiance Kelsey Liles, Sara (Pucci) and her husband Michael Paradis, Dariya Robinson, Thomas Pucci, Dominic Pucci, Andrew Pucci and Anthony Pucci. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Godfrey, Christopher Godfrey, Jr., Michael Pucci and Daniel Pucci. He was the brother-in-law of Raymond and Cecile (Aube) Stebbins of Avon Park, Fla., Maurice and Lee (Roby) Stebbins of Bethlehem, N.H., Charles Stebbins of Huntsville, Ala., and as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was the father of the late Thomas Pucci Jr., the brother of the late Alfred, Richard and Ellen Pucci.



SERVICES: Visiting hours Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD with a Mass at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford at 11 a.m. burial in St. John Cemetery in Tilton, N.H. on Thursday at 11 a.m.



ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at

Thomas Raphael Pucci of Chelmsford, age 86, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather with strong family values. Family came first. Family was his top priority. Tom and Rita instilled strong family values in their children, which will carry them through this difficult time, and will continue to be passed down to future generations.Tom was the husband of Rita (Stebbins) Pucci with whom he celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on August 17, 2019.Born in Northfield, N.H., on July 6, 1933, he was the son of the late Sebastian and Anna (Murphy) Pucci. He graduated from Tilton Northfield High School with the class of 1952, and the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor in Science in Math. He attended MIT at Lincoln Labs. He retired as a Civilian Systems Engineer at Hanscom Air Force Base.He was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Chelmsford. Thomas coached Chelmsford youth sports. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed fishing, running and basketball.He is survived by his wife, Rita Pucci of Chelmsford; three sons, Michael and his wife Terri (Pond) Pucci of Ashby, Stephen and his wife Elizabeth (Montesi) Pucci of Reading, David and his wife Melissa (Petrillo) Pucci of Reading; four daughters, Laurie and her husband Steven Morency of Townsend, Linda and her husband Louis English of Farmington, N.H., Debra Pucci of Pepperell and Diane and her husband John Murphy of Pepperell. He was also the loving grandfather of Eric Morency, Shannon Morency, Stephanie (Murphy) and her husband Christopher Godfrey, John Murphy, Michael Pucci and his fiance Kelsey Liles, Sara (Pucci) and her husband Michael Paradis, Dariya Robinson, Thomas Pucci, Dominic Pucci, Andrew Pucci and Anthony Pucci. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Godfrey, Christopher Godfrey, Jr., Michael Pucci and Daniel Pucci. He was the brother-in-law of Raymond and Cecile (Aube) Stebbins of Avon Park, Fla., Maurice and Lee (Roby) Stebbins of Bethlehem, N.H., Charles Stebbins of Huntsville, Ala., and as well as many nieces and nephews.He was the father of the late Thomas Pucci Jr., the brother of the late Alfred, Richard and Ellen Pucci.SERVICES: Visiting hours Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD with a Mass at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford at 11 a.m. burial in St. John Cemetery in Tilton, N.H. on Thursday at 11 a.m.ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close