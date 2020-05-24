Thomas Sasdi of Boston, Mass., and Boca Raton, Fla., died peacefully at his home in Boca Raton on May 11, three weeks prior to his 96th birthday.



He was predeceased by Judith Sasdi, his wife of 57 years, and his brother Andreas Stadler of Vienna, Austria. He is lovingly remembered by his partner, Marjorie Rubin, of Boca Raton.



Thomas Sasdi was devoted to his family, a true patriarch, and an endless source of love and support for his daughters, Andrea Sasdi Howard and Annmarie Sasdi. His greatest joy was to be in the company of his grandchildren: Christopher (and wife Alexis), Alexandra, and Claire Howard, Thomas Sasdi; and great-granddaughter Lake Howard. He was devoted to his extended family, Thomas, Robert and Isabelle Stadler, Ivan, Robert, Ray, Katy, Martin and Julia Kingston.



Born in Budapest, Hungary, in 1924, he attended the Technical University of Budapest. His education was disrupted in 1944 when he was conscripted into the Hungarian Army's labor battalion. As a proud member of the "Tapirs," he participated in the Nazi resistance.



After the failure of the Hungarian Revolution in 1956, he escaped from Hungary on foot through the mined border to Austria with his wife and two small daughters. The family was resettled by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to Laconia, N.H., where they were warmly embraced by the community. They later resided in Manchester, N.H., for 28 years. He was an avid skier, and on most frigid N.H. winter weekends could be found ski patrolling at Waterville Valley or coaxing his daughters down the icy slopes of Cannon Mountain.



He was a structural engineer by training and worked for the State of N.H. Bureau of Bridge Design, later starting his own engineering consulting firm. His friends and colleagues remember his warmth and charm, his sharp intellect, and his abiding love for his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.



A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the International Rescue Committee or to UNHCR.



