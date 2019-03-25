AMHERST - Thomas Scully Jr., 90, of Amherst, died March 20, 2019, at Bel-Air Nursing Home in Goffstown after a period of declining health.
Born in New Haven, Conn., on Jan. 8, 1929, he was the son of Thomas and Elizabeth (Sanderson) Scully. He grew up in New Haven and lived in Derby and West Haven, Conn., for many years before moving to New Hampshire in 2015. He also wintered in Jensen Beach, Fla., for many years.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Thomas earned a bachelor's degree and a law degree from the University of Connecticut and worked as a labor law attorney out of New York City for many years.
He was a member of the UConn Alumni Association. He was an avid reader and salt water fisherman who also enjoyed woodworking and crossword puzzles.
He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Maryanne (Fahey) Scully in 1993; a daughter, Carolyn Scully in 2014; a grandson, Kevin T. Castelot in 2012; and three siblings, James Scully, Peter Scully and Agnes "Nancy" Malmberg.
Family members include three children, Thomas Scully and his wife, Lois, of Georgia, Gail Siergiewicz and her husband, John, of Amherst, and Susan Spinelli and her husband, Frank, of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Justin Scully, Sara Garbin, Frank Spinelli Jr., William Castelot III and Benjamin Castelot; two great-grandchildren, Claire Castelot and Logan Garbin; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no services planned at this time. Private burial will be in Centerville Cemetery, Hamden, Conn., at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Wall St., Manchester, N.H. 03101.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 25, 2019