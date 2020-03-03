Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima 724 Main Street New London , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tom" Taylor Doran died peacefully and surrounded by family in New London Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in New London, NH, of congestive heart failure. He was 90 years old. Tom was born on August 1, 1929 in Glen Cove, New York, to George James Doran and Florence Cordelia Taylor Doran.



He was a student at Glen Cove High School (Class of 1947), attended Hofstra University, and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1954, with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. Tom married Joan Frances Tiffany of Garden City NY, on July 11, 1953--the two having met in college at the age of 20 on a blind date, arranged by mutual friends who remained close for the next 70 years. The couple started their family with the birth of son, Thomas Michael, in Philadelphia, in 1954.



After Penn, and now an Officer in the United States Navy, Tom relocated to Virginia where he practiced dentistry at the Quantico Marine Corps Base and aboard the U.S.S Amphion, which homeported at the Norfolk Naval Station. A second son, Kevin David, was born in 1956.



Following his years in the Navy, Tom relocated to Huntington, NY, where he launched his family practice, which thrived for 30 years--and during which time he and his family resided in Cold Spring Harbor. Third son John Tiffany was born in 1960, and daughter Susan Mary in 1963. Professionally, Tom served all of his patients equally--whether a public figure, or someone greatly in need without the means to pay for treatment, to whom Tom extended pro bono services. In that spirit, Tom co-founded the Huntington Children's Dental Program, a consortium of 50 Long Island dentists who offered free dental exams and treatment to children from low-income homes who otherwise would not have access to dental care.



An active part of the community, Tom was President of the Huntington Rotary Club, and a member of the Church of Saint Patrick, Huntington Country Club, and Lloyd Neck Bath Club. Tom was an avid outdoorsman and athlete, enjoying tennis, golf, swimming, sailing, hiking, ice boating, bluefishing, hiking, wilderness camping, skiing, skating, and any other activity that combined skill, strategy, physicality and--most importantly--camaraderie and fun. Those who knew him might suggest he could be a bit competitive, albeit with a ubiquitous grin and twinkle in his eye.



Always personable and social, Tom delighted in frequent and lively social gatherings, treks to New York for Broadway shows, and travels throughout North America, the Caribbean and abroad with Joan and a wide range of lifelong and new friends. Throughout his life he took great pleasure in get-togethers with his parents, beloved brothers and their wives, nephews and nieces, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In 1993, technically retired to New London, NH, Tom far from slowed down. Well into his 80s he canoed and kayaked, swam, hiked, and gardened, and continued to ski Mt. Sunapee and play tennis and golf. In later years, still brimming with energy, Tom would often be engaged outdoors--cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, walking, or just reading by the Lake.



A resident of Highland Ridge, Tom served as Board President and on Board committees. He was a volunteer driver for the Kearsarge Area Council on Aging for nearly as long as he was driving himself, and his love of nature and zeal to make a difference led him to be a steward and conservation easement monitor for the Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust. Additionally, Tom was a member of the Men's Club and a Minister of Hospitality at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, and a member of the Country Squires and U.S. Navy Birthday Committee of New London.



Tom was known for his joie d'vivre, and was rarely seen without a smile. His humorous, playful side was balanced by intelligence, caring, loyalty, and friendliness to everyone. He will be greatly missed, and remembered fondly by many.



Tom is predeceased by parents; his brother Richard George Doran of Monroe, Connecticut and sister-in-law Doris; and his brother Peter Leon Doran of Glen Cove, New York and Tarpon Springs, Florida. Surviving family members include his wife, Joan; sons Tom Doran of Huntington, New York; Kevin Doran of Topsham, Maine (daughter-in-law Lauren Brizee Doran; grandchildren Cassie, Patrick, and Michael; great-grandchildren Lily, Sam, Eli, and Caleb); John Doran of Warner, New Hampshire (daughter-in-law Deborah Bullock Doran); and daughter Susan of Henderson, Nevada; his brother Charles "Chick" Doran (sister-in-law Patricia Ann Doran) of Okatie, South Carolina; sister-in-law Frances Doran of Southampton, New York; and 8 beloved nieces and nephews.



A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11am on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima at 724 Main Street in New London, NH, with a reception to follow at the same location. Father Robert Biron will officiate the ceremony. A burial ceremony and memorial will follow later this Spring.



Memorial contributions may be made to New London Hospital, Lake Sunapee Visiting Nurses Association, or the Ausbon Sargent Land Trust.



