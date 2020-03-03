Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima 724 Main Street New London , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tom" Taylor Doran died peacefully and surrounded by family in New London Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in New London, NH, of congestive heart failure. He was 90 years old. Tom was born on August 1, 1929 in Glen Cove, New York, to George James and Florence Taylor Doran.Tom married Joan Frances Tiffany of Garden City NY, on July 11, 1953--the two having met in college on a blind date. The couple had sons Thomas, Kevin, and John, and daughter Susan.Tom was a student at Glen Cove High School (Class of 1947), attended Hofstra University, and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1954, with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree.As an Officer in the United States Navy , Tom practiced dentistry at the Quantico Marine Corps Base and aboard the U.S.S Amphion, homeported at Norfolk Naval Station. Afterward, Tom launched his family dental practice in Huntington, NY, which thrived for 30 years--during which time the family resided in Cold Spring Harbor.An active part of the community, Tom was President of the Huntington Rotary Club and member of Saint Patrick's Parish. He co-founded the Children's Dental Program, a consortium of dentists who provided pro bono services to children from low-income homes who would otherwise not have access to dental care. He was a member of the Huntington Country Club, and Lloyd Neck Bath Club.Always personable and social, Tom delighted in frequent social gatherings with Joan and a wide range of friends, as well as travels throughout North America, the Caribbean, and abroad. He took great pleasure in get-togethers with his parents, brothers and their wives, nephews and nieces, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.Tom was an avid outdoorsman and athlete, enjoying tennis, golf, swimming, sailing, iceboating, bluefishing, hiking, wilderness camping, skiing, skating, and any other activity that combined skill, physicality and--most importantly--camaraderie and fun. In 1993, technically retired to New London, NH, Tom far from slowed down. He canoed and kayaked, swam, hiked, and gardened and, well into his 80s, skied Mt. Sunapee and played tennis and golf. In his later years, still energetic, Tom could be found cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, walking, or reading by the Lake.A resident of Highland Ridge, Tom was Board President and served on several Board committees. He was volunteer driver for the Kearsarge Area Council on Aging for nearly as long as he was driving himself, and walked the lands for the Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust as an easement monitor. Tom was Minister of Hospitality at Our Lady of Fatima, and member of the U.S. Navy Birthday Committee of New London.Tom was known for his joie d'vivre--rarely seen without a smile. His humorous, playful side was balanced by intelligence, caring, loyalty, and friendliness to everyone. He will be greatly missed, and fondly remembered by many.Tom is predeceased by his parents; brother Richard of Monroe, CT and sister-in-law Doris; and brother Peter of Tarpon Springs, FL. Surviving family members include wife, Joan; sons Tom of Huntington, NY; Kevin of Topsham, ME (daughter-in-law Lauren; grandchildren Cassie, Patrick, and Michael; great-grandchildren Lily, Sam, Eli, and Caleb); John of Warner, NH (daughter-in-law Deborah); and daughter Susan of Henderson, NV; brother Charles "Chick" (sister-in-law Patricia Ann Doran) of Okatie, SC; and 8 beloved nieces and nephews.A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11am Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima in New London, with a reception to follow. A burial will take place this Spring.Memorial contributions may be made to New London Hospital, Lake Sunapee Visiting Nurses Association, or the Ausbon Sargent Land Trust.To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 3, 2020

