MANCHESTER - Thomas A. Turcotte, 80, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019, in Venice Regional Hospital after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester on Oct. 5, 1937, he was the son of Armand and Ida Turcotte.



He graduated from Manchester High School West. In 1961, he graduated from New England College with a degree in business administration.



He served six years in the U.S.



Thomas worked 39 years as a buyer for Associated Grocers of New England.



Family members include his wife, Elayne Turcotte of three years; his daughter Lynn Letson and her husband Charles of Manchester; his three step-sons Allen Shullick, Peter Shullick and John Coleff; his grandson Michael Krebs; his two step-grandchildren Jessica



Thomas was a family man and a wonderful father. He was a very social and active man who loved golf, reading, cooking, dancing and traveling. In his later years, he was fortunate to have found Elayne and they began a wonderful, happy life together, full of laughter, dancing, golfing, cooking and travel.



SERVICES: A military service is Friday, March 29, at 2 p.m. in New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester.





