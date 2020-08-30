1/1
Thomas W. Atherton Jr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas W. Atherton Jr. age 67, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester. He was born in Concord, NH on April 11, 1953, the son of the late Thomas W. Atherton Sr. and Elaine Fregosi. He worked for Pepsi for 41 years.

Tom was an avid and accomplished runner, winning the New Englands in 1970 for Concord High School, the Conference Championship for Plymouth State, and setting his own personal record of running 10,328 days in a row (over 27 years). Tom was a proud bearer of the Olympic Torch in Kittery, ME as it toured the US before the 2002 Winter Games. His passion for running was infectious and he inspired many around him to run.

Tom was a regular blood donor at the Children's Hospital in Boston, donating more than 10 gallons over the years.

Tom will be sorely missed and remembered well by those who knew him for his unconditional love and desire to stay in touch, his listening ear, his positive outlook on life and his bad Dad jokes. He was truly a gift to this world.

A Bedford resident for 40 plus years, Tom leaves behind his devoted wife of 41 1/2 years, Linda (Durell) and their three sons and their spouses; Thomas W. Atherton III and his wife Nicole of Manchester, Daniel and his wife Kathleen of East Longmeadow, MA and Matthew and his wife Maura of Goffstown, grandchildren Olivia and Jackson and his brother Scott and sister-in-law Diane of Derry. Tom also leaves behind many other loving extended family members and dear friends.

All are welcome to attend calling hours on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH from 4:00PM-7:00PM. Tom will be interred privately at the Bedford Center Cemetery, Church Rd., Bedford, NH. To view Richard's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
August 29, 2020
Linda and family I am so sorry to hear of your loss of Tom. My condolences and prayers for the family.
Barbara Garry
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
It was my honor to serve with Tom in Scouts with our sons.
Rick Bateman
Friend
August 29, 2020
I worked with Tom for many years at Pepsi, he was a hard worker who you could always count on. I'm so sad to hear of his passing . May God Bless you and your children Linda, I know he is looking down at you from his now eternal life in Heaven.. RIP Tommy
Dick & Darlene Guilbert
Coworker
August 29, 2020
I am so deeply saddened to learn of the great loss of Tom. He was for sure nothing less than a stand up guy. We were both worked for Pepsi many years ago. Always warm, kind, friendly, loyal, humble, gentle, sweet and a true gentleman. What touched me most about Tom that always brought the fondest memories of him throughout the years when he came to mind was how devoted he was to care for his mother who was alone. Deepest heartfelt sympathy to Linda and the family.
August 29, 2020
Tom was one of the most dedicated person weather at work or personal and I will miss him and that happy face he always wore. God speed my freind. Glenn Bilodeau
Glenn Bilodeau
Coworker
August 29, 2020
Sending prayers and hugs to the family. I hope you all know how many people loved and respected Tom. He sent me texts to say Happy Thanksgiving/Mothers Day/Christmas.... or even just to check in. No matter how long it had been since we had seen each other, he made me feel like we had just hung out together the week before. I will miss him.
Meg Stafford
Friend
August 29, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to the Atherton family. Tom's infectious smile and dry sense of humor are memories we will cherish forever. He was a dedicated and hard working family man to the core. God bless and rest in peace.
Ed, Mary, and Courtney Patterson
Ed Patterson
Coworker
August 29, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. He was the best! Always caring for those around him. Made me feel like I was one of his kids the first time I met him. He is going to be missed. With love and hugs Lindsay Tremblay and Brandy Jackson
Lindsay Tremblay
August 29, 2020
Linda, Tommy, Dan, and Matt,
Jim and I are so sad about this. Jim says he sees Tom running almost every morning and yells out to him. Our thoughts and hugs are with you. He was one of "The good guys" for sure.
Andy Conway
Friend
August 29, 2020
Matt Iam so sorry for your loss your dad was so nice the times I've been around him your wedding the lake he will ne missed by many.Linda my thoughts and prayers are with you all love you all Mary
Mary Mcneill
Family Friend
August 29, 2020
Ed and I are heartbroken for your loss. Tom was a kind, gentle soul who loved his family deeply.
Debbie & Ed Sinamark
Friend
August 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Linda and family. Prayers for strength, comfort and healing to you during this very difficult time.
The Provencher Family
Kris, Kristina & Emily
Kristina Provencher
Family Friend
August 29, 2020
My parents and Linda's parents were best friends from her Indiana days and we would go to NH to visit occasionally. I'll always remember as a kid, Tom would let me ride along on his Pepsi delivery route. It was fascinating to me when we could swap a warm one for a cold one, . We couldn't get Orange Crush in Indiana then, and I think I drank enough to float a battleship that day! This world hasn't seen many men as good as Tom and he will be missed. Love to all the Atherton and Durell families.
Scott Henderson
August 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Atherton family.
Paul & Roxanne Gosselin
Friend
August 29, 2020
I grew up with Tommy, aka Tommy Speedster, at the lake. Always a hard worker and such a gentle soul. He will be missed by all who knew him. Our deep sympathies to his family.
Bruce and Lynda Sellar
Family Friend
August 28, 2020
Tom was a friendly, outgoing regular guy involved in his kids education and sports and a loving husband.
Bob Souza
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
A better friend you’ll never find. I’ll miss you my friend
Bob Proulx
Friend
August 28, 2020
Tom, RIP dear friend Worked many years with him at Pepsi Will be greatly missed
Marc Gosselin
Friend
August 28, 2020
We are so saddened over Tom's death. How can such a wonderful, loving man be just gone? We saw him only once a year at the Bill Luti 5 Miler, but he was always so happy to greet us and talk for a little while. We will always think of him with that brillia
We are so saddened over Tom's death. How can such a wonderful, loving man be just gone? We saw him only once a year at the Bill Luti 5 Miler, but he was always so happy to greet us and talk for a little while. We will always think of him with that brilliant smile and twinkly eyes. Blessings on his family as they start their new life after this huge loss.
Angela (Luti) and Bill KLEIN
Friend
August 28, 2020
Linda, Tommy, Dan and Matt, please know that Butch and I are so very terribly sorry this has happened to your wonderful hubby/dad. Tom was one of the best guys east of the Mississippi. He will be sorely missed by everyone who came into his life. I am willing to help in any way, even if it's just to talk. Love you all xxoo
Trudy & Butch Tetro
Friend
August 28, 2020
A wonderful man with a positive outlook that resonated with all who came into contact with Tom. A great runner and part of CHS lore. He always had time for a good word with anyone. Condolences to Tom’s family and his running compatriots as well.
Steve Burris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved