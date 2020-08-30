My parents and Linda's parents were best friends from her Indiana days and we would go to NH to visit occasionally. I'll always remember as a kid, Tom would let me ride along on his Pepsi delivery route. It was fascinating to me when we could swap a warm one for a cold one, . We couldn't get Orange Crush in Indiana then, and I think I drank enough to float a battleship that day! This world hasn't seen many men as good as Tom and he will be missed. Love to all the Atherton and Durell families.

Scott Henderson